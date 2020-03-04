Kendall Jenner definitely picks favourites, and these shots of her rocking her most beloved bikini had Instagram going crazy. The model has been pretty lowkey about her trip to the Bahamas alongside sister, Kylie Jenner, but Kendall decided to bless everyone's timeline with a series of racy photos, showing off not only her runway-ready figure but her most treasured swimsuit. She captioned the post, which features four shots of her posing in the tiny, multi-coloured bikini, "me and this bikini: a love story."

It's no surprise the post got a ton of love from some of Kendall's most famous friends. As her travel companion, Kylie had to gas Kendall up, commenting a simple heart-eye emoji to show her sister's post some love. Another sister of Kendall's, Khloe Kardashian, as well as her fellow model friend, Gigi Hadid, followed in Kylie's footsteps by commenting a number of heart-eye emojis themselves. Paris Hilton followed suit, adding some fire emojis to her comment, but the most notable compliment came from Kendall's good friend, Tyler, The Creator. "This lowkey hot bro," he wrote on the post, saying what everyone was probably thinking.

A trip to the Bahamas was exactly what Kendall needed, considering how busy she's been this past month with work. The model walked for several shows during Fashion Week in both Milan and London, so it was definitely time for a break.