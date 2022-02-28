Kendall Jenner debuted a new red hair color during Milan Fashion Week, over the weekend, while walking the runway for Prada. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum rocked a black, feather-trim coat with a slicked-back hairstyle for the event.

Jenner was also seen wearing her hair in loose waves while exploring the French city with Fai Khadra on Sunday.

Kendall Jenner, Hair
Pietro S. D'Aprano / Getty Images

Jenner, who was recently named the creative director of the shopping website FWRD, discussed the "next chapter" of her life in an interview with i-D magazine.

“At a young age, I had to give up that control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted to, for an editorial or a campaign or commercial – whatever it was. That was my job,” she told the outlet.

“Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered – and it has been really amazing,” Jenner explained. “As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work.”

Check out Jenner's new look from Prada's fashion show below.


