Kendall Jenner debuted a new red hair color during Milan Fashion Week, over the weekend, while walking the runway for Prada. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum rocked a black, feather-trim coat with a slicked-back hairstyle for the event.

Jenner was also seen wearing her hair in loose waves while exploring the French city with Fai Khadra on Sunday.



Pietro S. D'Aprano / Getty Images

Jenner, who was recently named the creative director of the shopping website FWRD, discussed the "next chapter" of her life in an interview with i-D magazine.

“At a young age, I had to give up that control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted to, for an editorial or a campaign or commercial – whatever it was. That was my job,” she told the outlet.

“Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered – and it has been really amazing,” Jenner explained. “As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work.”

Check out Jenner's new look from Prada's fashion show below.





