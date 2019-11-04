Kendall Jenner turned the tender age of 24 yesterday and she rounded up her famous friends for a day on the tracks to learn how to drift their expensive cars on an empty lot. The model shared a string of videos to her Instagram feed that sees her turning and breaking and even knocking over some cones as a cloud of smoke glides from the back of her car.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her best homie Tyler, The Creator is seen sitting in the backseat of her whip seemingly enjoying the ride. "Yesterday we all took our cars to the track and I learned how to drift :)))) SWIPE cuz this shit makes me happy," she captioned the post.

Kendall received all kinds of good wishes from her friends and family on her born day. "Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner !!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!!" her momager, Kris Jenner shared on Twitter.

Kim added: "My baby Kenny @kendalljenner Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you today."