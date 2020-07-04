Kendall and Kylie Jenner have found themselves embroiled in a bit of a controversy as of late, as a couple of fashion accounts on Instagram claimed they weren't paying factory workers in Bangladesh, due to the Coronavirus. These are very serious allegations, as factory workers overseas have always been fixtures in the news due to low pay and poor working conditions.

Kylie and Kendall are now clapping back against these claims with a statement on Instagram. As you will see in the post below, the sisters are distancing themselves from claims that their fashion brand is associated with the unethical conglomerate in question.

Per Kendall & Kylie:

“We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumour that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is untrue. The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc., not GBG. The brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past, in a sales and business development capacity only, but we do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG. We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in factories who produce our products."

Clearly, the two are no impressed with these recent allegations and want their fans to know that they support the people who keep their business going. With the economy the way it is right now, this isn't exactly the kind of story you want to be attached to.

