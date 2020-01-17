It seems that no matter what they do, the Kardashian and Jenner family are always pulling in some legal issues at any given moment. The latest to be hit with a case are Kylie and Kendall Jenner whose fashion line is being accused of ripping off a lace design for their lingerie. According to TMZ, Klauber Bros., Inc, the company that designs two-dimensional artwork for purpose of lace production, is leading the case.

According to the publication, Klauber has made two specific lace designs that are copyrighted and they think Kylie and Kendall snagged their look for their line of intimate wear and they want in on the profit. One of the designs is seen on a thong while the other is on a black slip. The sisters are said to be selling the collection in Nordstrom and on Kylie Shop which only means they've been pulling in a lot dough and Klauber wants their cut. The sisters have yet to respond to the case that's still ongoing.

"We have learned what the customer wants and what she gravitates towards through trial and error," Kylie previously stated of the growth of the line. "We love to push the envelope with adding statement and novelty styles that in the past we would have shied away from and seeing how our customer has loved those items has been amazing. Now we love to offer our core basics and then sprinkle in the fun statement items."