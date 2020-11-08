Jimmy Fallon welcomed Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson on The Tonight Show, this week, ahead of Dave Chappelle's appearance as the host for this weekend's episode of SNL.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

"I know the show on Saturday is gonna be powerful," Thompson told Fallon. "He [Chappelle] complimented us yesterday. He made an insane speech, you know, before the table read. Did the same thing years ago. The guy is such a prolific speaker, and he speaks from the heart and a brilliant mind. And it's such a pleasure to be around."

"Yesterday [he] told me I was good at my job, and I almost cried, you know what I'm saying?" Thompson explained. He recounted working with comedy legends Tracy Morgan, Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, and Chris Rock during the previous season. "The dude is...I mean, as far as the pinnacle of people I look up to in the voice of my generation, it's that guy."

Thompson is the longest-running cast member for the iconic live-sketch series. He made his debut in 2003.

Saturday night will be the first time Chappelle hosts SNL since headlining the episode following the 2016 Presidential Election. The night will cap off a major week for the comedian, whose iconic series The Chappelle Show was announced as being added to Netflix. The Foo Fighters will serve as the musical guest.

[Via]