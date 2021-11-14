Kembe X Wants To Be “Cozy Forever”

There’s an undeniable feeling of security that comes from having everything you need and more, which is exactly what Kembe X raps about on “Cozy Forever.” The new track features production by Wolf and Oliver Taylor with Vic Ekpo on the strings, and artwork by @bunnievision.

Things have been relatively quiet on Kembe X’s front as far as singles go this year. Ahead of his latest drop-off, the Chicago native also shared “Staring At J Dilla” in collaboration with Dave B. back in July, and “Under Pressure (The Smoking Peanut)” featuring Rexx Life Raj in February.

The rapper’s Instagram comment section is full of love for “Cozy Forever.” “On these n*ggas NECKS!” one listener wrote. “Going crazy per f*cking usual,” someone else added.

Kembe X hasn’t released an album since 2019’s I Was Depressed Until I Made This, but if his latest efforts are any indication of what’s to come, then fans will be elated to hear of the star’s future plans whenever he decides to announce them.

Stream “Cozy Forever” below and leave your favourite bar in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

N*gga been down and out for too long

Call this bustin’ out of my shell

Can’t put trust in another damn soul

Had to find confidence in myself