Kembe X Takes Us One Step Closer To New Album With "Voices"

Kembe X's Talk Back project first arrived in 2016 and now three years later, the emcee is finally rewarding fans with its follow up.

This year, he's paved the road with a few heavy-hitters, even recruiting Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Zacari for help on a track. Now we're officially about to dive into his next album. Before that gets here, though, he's holding listeners over with his newest "Voices" single.

“With ‘Voices’ I wanted to make a song that feel light-hearted, but actually touches on something real and personal,” Kembe tells Complex. “It’s the backbone of the project in a way.”

"Voices" is the first single to come of his forthcoming I Was Depressed Until Made This project, which gets here on October 11th. While you wait, enjoy the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I am psychotic, fake idiotic

Junior high teacher said I'm retarded

Think he was mad cause I used to argue

Authority figures hated my logic