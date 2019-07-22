Kembe X Returns With "Off The Leash" Track

It's been two yers since we got a full-length drop from Kembe X and while the Chicago emcee has kept us on our toes awaiting the next album to grace his catalog, he's also managed to keep fans satiated with the occasional single and now continues the routine with his "Off The Leash" track.

The new song arrives anchored down by a flute-driven backdrop as Kembe floats effortlessly over the DJFu and Postman-produced beat.

The track is a lively update for Kembe and follows on the heels of a solid outing that came by way of the stacked "Raised A Fool" track, featuring TDE all-stars Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Zacari. If these offerings are all signs of what to expect of Kembe's next full-legnth outing, we're certainly in for the porverbial treat.

Get into "Off The Leash" below.

Quotable Lyrics

When you see me comin', bitch get out the fuckin' way

Was gon' link up with your bitch, but she live out the fuckin' way

Devil tryna cloud my vision, told that ni--a not today

I'm just tryna get to work and have a million-dollar day