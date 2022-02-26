Kembe X Drops New Single "Duh!"

Raspy voiced, intensely focused Kembe X knows that nobody can hold a candle to his flame. From South Holland, a neighborhood of Chicago, Kembe has previously collaborated with adjacent artists in the same creative and lyrical space as him like Guapdad 4000, Ab-Soul and Denzel Curry.

Now, with his first exhibition of 2022, Kembe X released "Duh!" on Feb. 25, signaling to fellow rappers that he's "Been there, done that," as the hook indicates.

Along with the song's release, Kembe thanked his fans for staying loyal to him: "to the people who rock with me no matter what, whether i drop some shit randomly on soundcloud or just pop up with a new song, these last couple releases & this new one is for y’all."

Check out "Duh!" by Kembe X below.

Quotable Lyrics

Swear that you’re a standup guy

Your vibe is more like doing standup

Had to amplify my spirit

Stream of consciousness, n***** tryna ball

I shot my shot and n***** threw their hands up

Got a thing for dead men on paper oh they super handsome, pause or whatever I don’t do my thing I do the damn one