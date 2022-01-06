Kembe X Bares His Soul On "Shoot Me Into Space"

From the passing of Betty White to the murder of rising Indianna rapper Lil Devin, a lot happened this past New Year's Eve, but one of the better things that took place over the holiday was the release of Kembe X's latest single "Shoot Me Into Space."

While new music from the I Was Depressed Until I Made This artist is always exciting and more than welcomed, Kembe X's track is one of his most sobering and disheartening tracks from over the past several months. The two-and-a-half-minute track finds him passionately walking listeners through his battle with depression, and according to Kembe, "Shoot Me Into Space" was written moments after he found out that Juice WRLD had suffered an overdose and died on December 8, 2019.

"'shoot me into space'. i made this immediately after finding out juice passed," Kembe X wrote while sharing the song on Instagram. "12.8.19. run up these comments. song on all streaming platforms."

Quotable Lyrics

When I die, don't bury me, shoot me into space

Nigga, fuck a pallbearer, never let to man carry me

Smiling in your face, but I swear I need therapy

No matter what you say, I still feel like you ain't hearing me