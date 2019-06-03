Kemba Walker has been the best player on the Charlotte Hornets over the last few years and this year he will be eligible for a supermax contract that will be worth up to $221 million. Walker has stated that he hopes to sign with the Hornets in the offseason although there is a strong possibility that he goes somewhere else should the opportunity arise. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks have supermax slots available so they will surely be pursuing Walker when the time comes.

With Free Agency starting on June 30th, it looks like Hornets players are already trying to keep Walker on the team. On Instagram, Walker's teammate Cody Zeller posted an image of himself with some Simply lemonade at a makeshift stand. On the sign, it says "Keep Kemba In Charlotte" with a goal of $221 million. Obviously, the stand was made in jest but it's pretty funny to see the Hornets players showing out for their guy.

As Free Agency draws closer, Walker's contract situation will surely be one of the most compelling storylines, along with players like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving.

Where do you think Kemba will end up next season?