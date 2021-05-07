Vistaprint has helped millions of small businesses around the world and considering National Small Business Week is upon us, it should be no surprise that they are teaming up with Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker for a brand new collaboration that will help out black-owned businesses in the New England area.

On Sunday, the Celtics are dedicating their game to the small businesses that are in the city and during that game, Walker will be wearing a new custom pair of Air Jordan 35s designed by Soems who is a black artist in Boston. The shoes are modeled after some of Walker's favorite business in Boston, such as Mobar Cuts, The Urban Grape, Zaz, and Murl’s Kitchen, After the game, these shoes, as well as a special Panini trading card, will be sold as part of a special auction, with all of the proceeds going to the Power Forward Small Business Grant program, which empowers black-owned businesses. Vistaprint and the Celtics have already pledged $1 million to this cause, which just goes to show their commitment to the city and its entrepreneurs.

“It’s clear Vistaprint is committed to leaving its imprint in the Boston and greater New England communities and I am excited to team up with them for this capsule collection which will support Black-owned small businesses,” said Walker in a press release. “Between the exclusive gear and the great cause, you won’t want to miss this auction.”

The auction itself will begin at 9 AM on Sunday, May 9th and will last until just before midnight on Wednesday, May 12th. This auction will be done through the "I Got It" mobile app so if you want to try and get these, make sure to get the app.

Image via Kemba Walker

