Kemba Walker is taking his talents back to Madison Square Garden. The veteran point guard has agreed to a contract buyout with OKC Thunder and will now be joining the New York Knicks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Thunder acquired Kemba Walker from Boston back in June in Brad Stevens‘ first major roster move as the Celtics’ president of basketball operations. While the deal was considered a salary-dump, a report surfaced last week stating the Thunder believed they might be able to flip him to another team for an asset, but those efforts were unsuccessful as he is believed to be owed too much money. Kemba currently has two years and $74 million left on his original 4yr/$140 million deal.

Maddie Meyer/ Getty Images

It’s unclear at the time of this post what Kemba will be signing for with the Knicks, but if it's anything like these other NBA contracts, then it'll be massive to say the least.

Kemba will join Evan Fournier and Derek Rose as the new back court in the Garden for next season. Can they take the Knicks on a deep playoff run? Let us know what you think about the move in the comments (below).