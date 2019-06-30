According to The Athletic, Kemba Walker is planning to walk away from the Charlotte Hornets once and for all as the 29-year-old reportedly has plans to sign a four-year, $141 million max contract deal with the Celtics once his free agency kicks in this weekend.

Earlier in the week, per The Observer, the Hornets presented the player with a five-year, $170 million deal instead of the "supermax" $221 million deal he was expected to pull which ultimately led to him walking away from the franchise. He reportedly confirmed with his team that he plans to leave and head to the Celtics during the free agency period.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

While the NBA free agency will be over by Sunday, deals cannot be finalized until July 6th.

All the while, it seems very likely that Boston will lose the star it has in Kyrie Irving to make room for the All-Star Walker while the Hornets will be left without their franchise player.

Per the Los Angeles Times: