It took 29 tries, but Kemba Walker has finally tasted victory against LeBron James. The Boston Celtics didn't leave any doubt on Monday night as they pummelled the Los Angeles Lakers en route to a 32-point victory, marking the end of Walker's 28-game winless streak against the four-time MVP.

"I'm happy I got one at least, before he goes," Walker said following Boston's 139-107 win. "Who knows how long he can play, because he's just incredible. But you know, it's only one. One and 28."

Walker, who finished with 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds, praised LeBron after the win.

“I have the utmost respect for LeBron and, you know, he’s one of the greatest players of all time,” Walker said, per Boston.com. “ If there’s (a guy) I couldn’t beat, it’d be him. He’s such a great player and has done so much in this league. He’s been so far. It just feels good to win.” "If anybody: him. The guy I couldn't beat, it'd be him. He's such a great player, he's done so much in this league," said Walker, per ESPN. "He's beaten a lot of guys. I bet you there's a lot of people who don't have a winning record against LeBron James."

