The Charlotte Hornets will have the upper hand when it comes to signing soon-to-be free agent point guard Kemba Walker this summer, thanks to him being voted to the All-NBA Third Team. As a result of the All-NBA nod, Walker is eligible for a five-year supermax contract worth roughly $221 million if he stays in Charlotte, compared to the four-year $181 million deal that other teams can offer.

Although, it appears that Walker is willing to sign for less than the super max if it'll help the Hornets bring in other talented players. According to Nick Carboni of NBC Charlotte, Walker says, “Yeah I would take less. Sure why not. I would take less.”

Walker has said in the past that staying with the Charlotte Hornets is his first priority, and the feeling seems to be mutual. Throughout the year, Michael Jordan has reportedly turned down trade offers and expressed a strong desire to do whatever it takes to keep Kemba in town.

Even though the two sides appear committed to inking a long-term extension this summer, multiple teams around the league are still expected to pursue the three-time All Star. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are among the teams expected to make a run at Walker when free agency officially opens on the night of June 30.

Walker, who has been with the franchise since being selected ninth overall out of UConn in 2011, averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season to go along with 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds.