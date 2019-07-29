While athletes typically love representing their country in sporting events, sometimes, it can come at a bit of a cost. For instance, if you're playing in the NBA, your body is already a lot of stress and sometimes, this makes you want to take advantage of your time off. This has been especially true when it comes to the upcoming FIBA World Cup in September. The tournament runs dangerously close to the start of the NBA season and many players have decided to skip out on playing for Team USA so that they can devote time and energy to their teams.

One of the players who refuse to skip out on the tournament is Kemba Walker, who recently told TMZ that he is devoted to helping his country win it all.

"I'm excited, USA basketball is something that I've been wanting to do for a very long time," Walker explained. "So, to get this opportunity, I'm excited. I won't be dropping out. I'm just gonna go out there and play!"

Players like Anthony Davis, James Harden, and Damian Lillard have all dropped out of training camp so a player like Walker is very much needed at this point. The team will also boast players like Kyle Lowry and Jayson Tatum so there will certainly be plenty of talent to go around.