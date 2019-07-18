Kemba Walker was the biggest addition to the Boston Celtics this offseason. Walker was one of the most sought after point guards on the market and with Kyrie Irving leaving the team for the Brooklyn Nets, it was clear that the Celtics were a prime destination. Yesterday, Walker was introduced to the media in Boston and he explained exactly why he wanted to come to the city. As he said, the team has a history of winning and that interests him as he moves forward with his career. The Charlotte Hornets haven't been achieving much of anything, so it's no surprise that a player who wants to win would leave them.

In addition to the press conference, Walker got to wear his Celtics uniform for the first time and we have to admit, he looks pretty good in green and white. Walker will be wearing the number 8 which was the same number worn by Antoine Walker. This is good news for Celtics fans who still have their Antoine Walker jerseys from back in the day. Now, they won't have to go out of their way to by a Kemba jersey.

Celtics fans reacted on Twitter to the sight of their new point guard in Celtics colors and so far, it seems like they're pretty optimistic. Only time will tell whether or not Walker can be the leader they've been missing.