When Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics to play for the Brooklyn Nets, many fans were worried as to what would happen to the team. In order to succeed in the NBA, you need a star point guard and without Irving, they had no other options. Luckily, Kemba Walker was available on the free-agent market and they were able to sign him to a longterm contract. Walker is one of the premier point guards in the league and will prove to be a huge help for a team still trying to find their way in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight, the Celtics are playing their first home game of the season and will be doing so against the defending-champion Toronto Raptors. The Celtics actually lost their first game of the season while the Raptors won their first. Boston is looking to bounce back and Walker got the local crowd fired up with a pre-game speech.

As you can see from the video above, Walker is pretty fired up about this team and is excited to embark on yet another 82-game season. The Eastern Conference is no joke this season and if anybody can make this Celtics team better, it would be Walker.

Based on the reaction of the crowd, they seem to be loving Walker's presence so far which means his time in the city is about to be nice and fruitful.