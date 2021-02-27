This season was looking promising for the Boston Celtics who boast the talents of players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker. Unfortunately, the team has been having troubles throughout the month of February and was even on a three-game losing streak heading into their match against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Tatum ended up having an abysmal performance in which he was only able to put up 9 points, which was a continuation of his recent struggles. Luckily for the Celtics, Walker went on a tear and was able to get his team back in position to win, which is exactly what they did, by a score of 118-112.

The win finally put the Celtics back in the win column and brought their record to 16-17. With their current record, the Celtics were in danger of being pushed out of a playoff spot, but now, they are hanging onto the sixth spot, where they are surrounded by teams like the New York Knicks, Pacers, Heat, and even the Raptors.

Kemba's performance should certainly give this team some confidence moving forward, as they look to secure their spot in the playoffs, which will go down later in the Spring. This Celtics team has a ton of talent, and it would be disappointing to not see that talent fully realized.

Rob Carr/Getty Images