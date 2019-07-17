Kemba Walker was one of the biggest names available during free agency this offseason and many believed he would be coming back to the Charlotte Hornets. Walker was eligible for a super-max contract although it was clear the team wasn't willing to pay the money necessary to keep him. This led to Walker's departure from the team in favor of the Boston Celtics who lost Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets. Walker is one of the best point guards in the league and Celtics fans are excited to see him take on the number eight jersey.

Today, the Celtics welcomed Walker and Enes Kanter to the team and the media. During the press conference, Walker explained why he wanted to join the Celtics and pass up on offers from other teams.

“The competitiveness of this organization … its a winning organization, and I want to win. … I want to get a taste of that,” Walker said, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Going into next season, the Celtics will be one of the more intriguing teams in the league as they lost just as many players as they gained. Kanter and Walker aren't as attractive of a duo as Kyrie and Al Horford, although analysts still think the Celtics can be a top tier team in the East. Either way, the Celtics should make for some fascinating television this year.