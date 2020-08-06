Kemba Walker was one of the best point guards on the market during the 2019 Free Agency cycle. Of course, Walker could have gone back with the Charlotte Hornets although they weren't willing to give him a Super Max contract. This led to Walker's departure from the team, in favor of the Boston Celtics who were in a much better position to go out and achieve long term success. So far, this has proven to be true as the Celtics are among some of the best teams in the entire league.

Recently, Walker appeared on The Ringer's R2C2 podcast where he spoke about his free agency decision. As he explained, Walker was actually heavily considering the New York Knicks, although a deal never went through. In the clip below, Walker notes that he thought the Knicks would bring in a second player for him although it was clear they weren't going to do that.

“Yes. Very serious. Very,” he said. "Before Boston came along the Knicks were one of my top priorities because I was thinking they were going to get another player. But it didn’t work out.”

Now, Walker is thriving on a Celtics team that could very well end up being dark horse contenders for the NBA championship. As for Knicks fan, this is yet another gut punch in the franchise's long history of failing at picking up high-profile talent.