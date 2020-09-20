Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics had a difficult start to their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat, as the team lost the first two games. After Game 2, it was reported that Marcus Smart got into a screaming match with some of his teammates, which led to objects being thrown. Since the incident, the Celtics players have tried to keep the incident under wraps, and are maintaining that it wasn't a big deal.

Last night, the stakes were massive for the Celtics, and they certainly didn't disappoint as they were able to come through with a huge victory, to bring the series to 2-1, in favor of the Heat. While speaking to reporters, Walker divulged on the adversity the team has faced and how it pushed them to a Game 3 win.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Every team goes through adversity. I always knew that we had great chemistry when we are together. We love each other and we love playing with each other. So nothing new," Walker said. [...] "We have great team competitiveness and we push each other to be the best that we can. We pushed each other tonight to make necessary plays, to make the hard plays and we were able to come out with a victory.”

Now, Walker and the Celtics will have an opportunity to tie the series on Monday night as Game 4 will go down in the evening.

