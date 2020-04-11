mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kemba Returns With His New Track "Pisces"

Aron A.
April 11, 2020 11:56
Kemba details what it's like to make it out on his latest single, "Pisces."


Kemba has kept the Bronx on his back since before his name switch but his latest single, "Pisces" is a reflection of making it out. The rapper returned with a new single earlier this week produced by DJ Charlie Hustle. Over an eerie ghost synth, Kemba emerges from the shadows as his flow slithers through the crunchy drums, flexing his slick wordplay in every crevice of the verse. 

Even with the celebratory manner of parts of th song, it's still a reflection of the struggles he's faced on his come up. "It's about the feeling of making it out of a tough upbringing no matter what obstacles are ahead of you. This song is what it sounds like to make it out of the Hunts Point section of the Bronx," he explained in an e-mail.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Young n***a work nightshift
That Pyrex move Pisces
These guns like sci-fi
Snapped in like Ikea
They'll call your bluff
Call your phone number with a five, five, five
Lil n***as wanna be Einstein
Nah, n***a, don't get no ideas

Kemba new single new track
