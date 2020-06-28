mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kemba Delivers Powerful New EP "The World Is Watching"

Aron A.
June 28, 2020 15:31
653 Views
With a run time of 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Kemba's latest project, "The World Is Watching."


All eyes are on the current state of America. Within the past month, the social uprising in the wake of George Floyd's murder has shined a bright spotlight on the injustices across America. Kemba captures that with his latest EP The World Is Watching. The Bronx rapper returned this week with a quick four track EP this week inspired by the protests across the country. From his perspective, he encapsulates the imminent need for change across America with a run time of 8:46 in honor of George Floyd. 

The rapper's new project was led with the single, "6 Million Ways" that he unleashed last week. All royalties from the project will be donated to the Anti-Racism Fund. 

Check out Kemba's brand new EP, The World Is Watching below. 

