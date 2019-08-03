mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kemba & Eric Bellinger Meet God On "Alive" Collab

Milca P.
August 03, 2019 17:22
Alive
Kemba Feat. Eric Bellinger

Listen to Kemba's latest.


Since shifting gears, dropping his stage name of YC The Cynic, Bronx-bred Kemba has been steadily crafting his major-label debut, establishing his role as an undeniable talent.

Now, the rapper has shared the latest single to preview the forthcoming effort, dropping off his "Alive" track while bringing along crooner Eric Bellinger for the ride. On "Alive," things take a spiritual turn as Kemba imagines God as a black woman, detailing their moments that he reaches the pearly gates.

His full0-length Gilda will serve as the follow up to Last Year Being Broke. Named after his late mother, the album is slated to arrive via Republic Records before the year lets up.

Quotable Lyrics

Who could send me down to Earth
Like Lance Barton with the pen in hand
Jotting something this hard
To tell you I'm alive

Kemba Eric Bellinger new music Songs new song Alive
