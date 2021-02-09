As if the saga of the Conway household couldn't get any stranger, let's go ahead and throw in an American Idol appearance. Kellyanne Conway stepped away from her position as counselor to Donald Trump during his tenure, but that didn't keep her name out of the headlines. The former aide to the 45th President of the United States has reportedly been under investigation after her teen daughter, Claudia Conway, shared a series of posts to social media. Claudia and her mother have often been at odds over the 16-year-old's posts revealing White House insider secrets, but after Claudia suggested she was being verbally abused by her mother, things took a turn.

Later, Claudia shared a video confirming that her mother posted an inappropriate photo of the underage girl to her Twitter "fleets" before it was quickly taken down. Thousands of people took to social media to call for Kellyanne's arrest, including Claudia, but while that scandal simmers, the 16-year-old was apparently filming scenes for the upcoming season of American Idol.

The 19th season of the long-running show is set to premiere on Sunday (February 14), and in a clip, we see that Claudia takes to the stage. "I'm very nervous, but I'm very excited," she said in the preview of the episode. The world will have to wait and see if she makes it through to the next round, but you can check out the teaser, and a few mixed reactions, below.