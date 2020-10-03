More news is being shared from the White House and it's given the public cause for concern. Last night (October 1), President Donald Trump confirmed that both he and First Lady Melania Trump contracted COVID-19. Trump has assured the public that he and his wife are feeling just fine, but as a precautionary measure, Trump has been sent to Walter Reed Hospital for further evaluation. It's being reported by ABC News that seven people who attended the Rose Garden event last week where Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by Trump for the Supreme Court seat have also been diagnosed with the virus. Kellyanne Conway, who recently retired as a counselor to the president, shared today that she, too, has COVID-19, and her daughter, Claudia, took to TikTok to call out the president.



Alex Wong / Staff / Getty Images

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Kellyanne Conway tweeted. "As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic." On TikTok, Claudia Conway wrote, "I'm furious, wear your masks. don't listen to our idiot f*cking president piece of sh*t. protect yourselves and those around you."

Kellyanne and Claudia's tenuous relationship has been played out for social media as the defiant daughter has often spoken out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement and against President Trump. Check out their messages below.

