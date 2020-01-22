Win McNamee/Getty Images

With Monday being a national holiday in observance of Dr. King, NBC News White House correspondent, Geoff Bennett, decided to pose a question asking Conway what President Trump had planned to commemorate the revolutionary after realizing the President's public schedule made no reference to honor Dr. King on his nationally-recognized holiday and birthday.

While asking a very direct question in regards to celebrating the Reverend's world-renowned holiday, Conway immediately veered off-topic bringing up Donald Trump's impeachment trial with the Senate which began earlier today stating:

"The president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agreed with for many years, including unity and equality." Conway awkwardly resumed, "And he’s not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that really is very shameful at this point."

Conway would then go on to double down on her thoughts, creating an imaginary synopsis insisting that Dr. King would be in support of Donald Trump. Confusingly and needlessly saying, Conway continued:

"I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time. But, when you see the articles of impeachment they came out, I don’t think it was within Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors, and I think that anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ on today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that now the president now will have a full-throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that."

While Trump may supposedly have some type of relationship with the Reverand's son, Martin Luther King III, something lets us know that Dr. King wouldn't approve of the alleged criminal activity that has plagued the Oval Office and the Trump administration over the past four years. With Senate hearings underway in the Trump impeachment trial, more cabinet members in the Trump organization will eventually become a lot more vocal. And there's a good chance that some of these office-holders will also insert their feet into their mouths a la KellyAnne Conway.

With that said, check out the clip of KellyAnne Conway's made up Dr. Martin Luther King Jr./Donald Trump relationship comments in the video provided below.