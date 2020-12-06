Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway says "it looks like" Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election, despite Donald Trump's claims otherwise.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

“The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right,” Conway told the publication The 19th. “If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail,” she continued. “I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

Conway served in the Trump administration as one of the President's most recognizable counselors until August when she left her position to spend more time with her family.

Trump continues to suggest that he won the election and the official numbers are the result of widespread voter fraud. "We received more LEGAL votes by far. All I can do is run, campaign, and be a good (great!) President – it is 100% up to the states to manage the election. Republicans will NEVER forget this," he said on Twitter, Saturday. He is also holding a "Victory Rally" Saturday night.

