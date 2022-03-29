Looks were most definitely served at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. From female artists like Saweetie and Megan Thee Stallion, to actors like Michael B. Jordan and Tyler Perry, the event was filled with talent. However, one stood out more than the others. Kelly Rowland, actress and singer, stunned the red carpet, and Twitter, with her seductive attire.

The “Dilemma” artist wore a see-through black outfit with a sheer bodysuit underneath. Making her appearance even more substantial, she added matching gloves. The additional element ran from the middle of her arm and spread gracefully out onto the floor around her. The spaghetti straps holding up her bodysuit showed off her smooth, brown skin.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To finish off the sleek look, she decided to make her hair long, silky, straight– and of course black. Further accessorizing, the songstress added silver earrings and rings. Her black strapped heels lifted her off the ground and further complimented her outfit.

The ex Destiny Child member posted four different poses of her in her outfit, including one from behind, on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, “Oscar weekend owes me nothing.” The tweet has over 7,500 retweets and more than 65,000 hearts, while the Instagram post sits with over 350,000 likes.

The star’s comments were flooded with praise from fans as well as some celebs. Some big names hyping her up were Vanessa Bryant, Kandi Burruss, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Tina Lawson, and plenty more.

See her entire look down below.