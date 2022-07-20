Kelly Rowland says that she isn't happy with Sesame Place's latest apology after a viral clip showed a performer portraying Rosita ignoring two Black children. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Rowland labeled the response, "ridiculous."

“I’m still upset,” she said told the outlet, adding that she was "livid."

“Did you see that ridiculous apology that they had?" she continued. "When I saw this, it was an extension of what I grew up learning and loving about Sesame Street and Sesame Place, but I don’t know what place this is that I saw. It made two beautiful little girls feel like they were just not there.”



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Rowland went on to say that she would’ve “burned the place down” if it were her children in the video.

After the video gained traction on social media, Sesame Place put out an initial statement saying that the performer was not intentionally ignoring the children; however, after several more videos surfaced and backlash continued, they released a full apology.

"We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it's not OK. We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests," the statement reads. "For over 40 years Sesame Place has worked to uphold the values of respect, inclusion and belonging. We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks."

Check out a video of the incident below, as well as Sesame Place's apology.

[Via]