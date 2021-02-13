mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kelly Rowland Shows Off Newborn In Visual To "Black Magic"

Erika Marie
February 13, 2021 00:18
Black Magic
Kelly Rowland

The Destiny's Child icon has delivered her latest single along with a music video that features her kids.


She's once again enjoying the throws of motherhood after recently giving birth.Kelly Rowland shared the progression of her pregnancy with her social media followers down to the last week before welcoming Baby Noah. The Destiny's Child icon continues to show off her growing family, this time in the visual to her new single, "Black Magic." Much like her best friend Beyoncé, Rowland is using her artistry to highlight the complexities of Black culture.

The highlight of the music video came toward the end of the clip when Baby Noah made an appearance with Rowland's eldest son, Titan. Rowland has shared images of her boys bonding, and now she brings it to the small screen. The song is rumored to be featured on the singer's K EP, a project that she first announced back in November 2020. Stream "Black Magic" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We bring the glow to the sun
We bring the laughter to fun
We start the new religion, baby (Ha)
We woop the world then left it brainlÐµss (Ah-ha)
Mandingo sh*t (Ah-ha)
This feels so rich

Kelly Rowland
