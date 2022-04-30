Kelly Rowland says that Destiny’s Child would never “play with anybody” when asked about hinting at a potential reunion for the iconic pop group. Rowland's comments came during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Rumors that the group would be releasing new music together gained steam most recently after Destiny's Child changed their Twitter and Facebook header photos, last year.

“We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise,” Rowland shared. “I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens.”



Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

She continued: “It’s just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”

Shortly after rumors began to flare up, Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, shot down the idea.

“It was just a random, normal social media-type update,” he told TMZ.

While the group hasn't released an album together since 2004's Destiny Fulfilled, Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams have reunited for live performances at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and 2018 Coachella festival.

Outside of music, Rowland recently released the children's book, Always With You, Always With Me, and is set to appear in the upcoming film, Fantasy Football.

