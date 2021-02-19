Kelly Rowland Returns With "K" EP

Although Kelly Rowland hasn't released a solo full-length album since 2013's Talk a Good Game, she did deliver an EP in 2019-- albeit just three songs-- The Kelly Rowland Edition. Thus, it's safe to say that fans of the former Destiny's Child member have been patiently awaiting new music from the r'n'b singer. That's not to say she hasn't been busy, though-- she gave birth to her second child in January of this year, and then there is the fact that, we are in the midst of a pandemic. Either way, today she hopefully satisfies, with the release of the 6-song K-- and if the Twitter trends are to be believed, it would seem as though fans are extremely pleased, and excited, to have this new music from Kelly, which comes along with her new management at Roc Nation.

The extended play opens up with the lush "Flowers," an appropriate and impressive opening, although things turn a bit more of an afrobeat-inspired in the songs that follow, and even "Crazy" veers more into a dance territory with its upbeat, '80s-inspired production.

Stream the album, and let us know what you think of Kelly Rowland's return. She's previously promised an album, so stay tuned.

Tracklist

1. Flowers

2. Black Magic

3. Hitman

4. Crazy

5. Speed of Love

6. Better