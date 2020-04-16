Kelly Rowland Returns To The Fold With Playful "Coffee"

Any alumni of Destiny's Child will be forever boosted by the power of nostalgia, even though it's been well over fifteen years since the trio delivered an album. Since their split, Kelly Rowland has moved at her own pace, sustaining a solid career lined with four studio albums. And while it's been a minute since her last project dropped, 2013's Talk A Good Game to be specific, Kelly Rowland has officially come through with the release of her brand new single "Coffee."

While it's not entirely clear as to whether the melodic, uptempo banger will appear on her as-of-yet unannounced new album, but it certainly bodes well for a potential sonic direction. Vocally, Rowland sounds as self-assured as ever, her lower-end cadence at once sultry and playful as she weaves a delightful ode to morning sex. "You know you got the best of me, I know you need the stress relief babe," she teases. "If you get the chance to leave, I want you to try this recipe."

Check out the anticipated single now, currently available in select international markets -- the full version is set to arrive at midnight. Are you excited to hear some new music from Kelly Rowland?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Coffee and sex in the mornin'

Breakfast in bed I've been wantin'

Before you go to work

I need you to go to work