It’s no secret that Kelly Rowland has the power, and she showed just how powerful she is by still hitting the gym while nine months pregnant.

The “Motivation” singer is expecting her second child with her husband of six years Tim Weatherspoon, and despite her due date being right around the corner, she's showing us that the grind never stops. On Wednesday, Rowland’s personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman documented their latest workout routine on Instagram.

The post showed Rowland in black leggings and a peach sports bra doing wall-sits with her belly as large as ever.

“She’s still pregnant so we are still working,” Broxterman captioned the post.

Rowland has been putting in work in her home gym. She shared a series of clips doing bodyweight exercises, including a wall sit, squats, and donkey kicks. Broxterman posted another clip of the former Destiny’s Child member doing a set of squats.

“What is this baby waiting for?” Rowland wrote when she reposted the story.

Rowland opened up about her pregnancy for a cover story in Women’s Health last fall. She revealed that she was just as active when carrying her son Titan, who is 6 now.

“I swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked," she told the publication, and it seems she’s stuck with staying active.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rowland has shared a number of videos dancing in her backyard and living her best life with her pregnancy glow.

[via]