Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland, and more have been cast in the upcoming film, Fantasy Football, which will star Marsai Martin and be directed by Anton Cropper. NFL Films and EA Sports have also signed on to help provide expertise on various aspects of the project.

The film will follow 16-year-old Callie Coleman, who realizes that she can control her dad, Bobby Coleman, a professional football player, through EA Sports’ Madden NFL. Rowland will play Callie’s mom, Keisha Coleman.

Rowland wrote that she is "super excited" to work on the film, during an update on Instagram.



Cropper has been nominated for an Emmy and won an NAACP Image Award for his work on Black-ish, which also stars Marsai Martin.

“I am so excited to be working with such a talented and supportive group. ’Fantasy Football’ is a culmination of the adrenaline of the NFL and the fun of EA Sports Madden NFL, with the heart of a father-daughter relationship,” Cropper said in a statement, according to Variety. “As the father of a teenage daughter, I can’t wait to sit down and watch this with her. It’s everything a great film is supposed to be.”

In addition to Hardwick, Rowland, and Martin, Rome Flynn, Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris, Isac Ivan, and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will all appear in the film.

Fantasy Football is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.





