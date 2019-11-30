It's that time of year when all of the holiday songs come out to play, but Kelly Rowland may have just topped them all. On an episode of Good Mythical Morning with Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, Rowland was asked to sing classic Christmas carols to the tune of pop songs. For one of the songs, Kelly was asked to perform "Jingle Bells" to the melody of the Destiny's Child classic "Say My Name." The song is so silly that Rowland cracks up twice as she sings the famous Christmas carol lyrics to the "Say My Name" flow.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kelly is promoting her Lifetime movie "Merry Liddle Christmas" which is based on true events. The singer told Essence Magazine's Yes Girl podcast, "We had the family in town two years ago, [and invited them] into our new home for Christmas. I was like, ‘It’s going to be so special if we have our family come in.’ My husband’s like, ‘No, it’s not.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s just wait, have them here the next year.’ I was like, ‘No, I want to do it.’ He’s like, ‘Nope, not a good idea. I have them anyway.”

Watch the video of Kelly "jinglin' all the way" below to get into the holiday spirit.