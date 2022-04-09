We're exactly one week away from tens of thousands of people descending onto a California desert for Coachella. The mega festival is making its triumphant return with a lineup that has fans eagerly awaiting their favorites to take to the stage, but this week, Kanye West pulled out of his headlining spot. There have been several speculative reports about why West decided to fall back, but we'll have to wait for the billionaire rapper to explain his decision for himself.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that their "sources" claimed Coachella producers were skeptical because West didn't seem to have worked out his rehearsals. There were statements made about Coachella's production team also feeling "blindsided" by West's cancelation as they scrambled to fill his placement.



Kelly Rowland knows the pressures of a Coachella performance all too well after she and Michelle Williams reunited with Beyoncé on the festival's stage four years ago. RadarOnline caught up with Rowland at the Go Red for Women event and questioned the singer about her thoughts regarding if West's absence will somehow influence the run of the festival.

"The folks at Coachella are very smart. They are a wonderful team, organized, and brilliant, and they will figure it out because they have the best of the best," she said. Rowland also revealed that her Coachella moment took "months" of preparation to ensure that "everything was perfect."

"The surprise was the reaction from fans," she added with a laugh. "I couldn't hear anything. I got offstage and was like, 'Did they like it?'"

Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign recently stated that West is taking some time to remove himself from the stressors of life.

