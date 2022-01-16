Kelly Rizzo, the wife of Bob Saget, has spoken out for the first time since the late comedian's death, earlier this month. Rizzo posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram, Saturday, in honor of her late husband.

"After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," Rizzo explained. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."



Saget passed away at the age of 65 on January 9, while staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

Rizzo continued: "We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

Saget and Rizzo married in 2018.

"Most importantly. I have no regrets," she added. "We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."

