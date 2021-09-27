Kelly Price has finally spoken out after it was reported that she was missing following her hospitalization with COVID-19, last week. In a new interview with TMZ, Price explains that she's been isolated and avoiding her family,

Price even revealed that she was declared medically dead at one point during her bout with COVID-19.

"At some point, they lost me," she admitted. "I woke up some days later-- a couple of days later and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was."

When asked to clarify, she responded, "I died."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Despite claims from her family members that she was missing after her hospitalization, Price's attorney, Monica Ewing, said on Friday that she was safe and sound, directing contradicting other members of Price's family.

Price had confirmed that she was safe in a repost on her Instagram story, earlier this weekend, of another account that wrote, "Just spoke to @mskellyprice she is recovering with her supportive partner. She sounds strong. I hope this fabrication can stop and she is able to heal."

Check out Price's interview with TMZ below.

[Via]