Kelly Price shared an Instagram post on her story, Saturday, confirming that she is safe and recovering from COVID-19 with her partner. The post comes after a woman claiming to be her sister said that Price is still missing.

"Just spoke to @mskellyprice she is recovering with her supportive partner. She sounds strong. I hope this fabrication can stop and she is able to heal," the statement reposted by Price reads.



Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Price was released from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 but was reportedly considered missing by police shortly afterward. She had announced that she contracted the coronavirus during an Instagram video on July 29th.

Despite her lawyer confirming that she was safe on Friday, a woman who identified herself as Price's sister, Shanrae, claimed that Price was still missing on the Larry Reid Live radio show.

“I’m just asking everybody to pray,” Shanrae reportedly said. “I understand the attorney is stating that my sister is okay. We don’t know anything until we physically see her.”

She continued: “You all know her history. My sister is a very visible person. We haven’t heard anything from her in months…this is unlike her. No one has heard from her.”

[Via]