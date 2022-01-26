Just one day after the news was shared that R. Kelly's former manager was ordered to stay away from Joycelyn Savage and her family, Kelly Price has a message for the singer's former girlfriend. Joycelyn and Azriel Clary rose to fame after they appeared for the infamous Gayle King interview along with R. Kelly. While Azriel has abandoned the incarcerated singer and speaks openly about him as an alleged abuser, Joycelyn has remained by his side, and apparently, she may not have been happy with what Kelly Price had to say about R. Kelly.

In a recent interview, Price detailed her close, sibling-like relationship with Kelly and while she admitted she did not witness anything inappropriate, she did believe that he was guilty of some form of misconduct. She did mention that in her experience, she saw parents bring their girls backstage to meet R. Kelly. In a new update from Kelly Price, she revealed that after her interview went viral, a "Ms. Savage" reached out with a threat. She didn't specifically say it was Joycelyn, but it was her mother.



Nuccio DiNuzzo / Stringer / Getty Images

"I said what I said and I meant what I said. I said what I had to say about R. Kelly, he's in jail right now," said Price. "I also said that's where I believe he belongs because where there's smoke there's fire. But please, Ms. Savage, you threatened me and you told me I should tread lightly. You don't know me like that."

"I have nothing to do with what your family went through. I wasn't around when y'all were around. I will never stand in the corner of rapists. I would never stand in the corner of somebody who is violent towards women or children, but it sounds like a hit dog is hollerin' right now. I never said anything about your family. The statement that I made was about the industry as a culture and I stand on it. Young girls and women, period, have not been safe in this business because they've been preyed upon and people have known that girls who want a career, a lot of times, will do whatever is necessary to have one."

"Unfortunately, sometimes, their parents want them to have one so bad that they will facilitate that process. Now, if that wasn't your mom, then why are you worried about it? I never said I saw your mama backstage with you." Watch Kelly Price's video below.