This season hasn't been very kind to the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers were considered to be playoff contenders before the season started although they quickly hit the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They can't seem to get any momentum going and it's been a slow build. Meanwhile, the Suns started off strong but have been slumping. Despite this, Kelly Oubre has emerged as a star for the Suns and has been having his best campaign thus far.

Last night, Oubre showed everyone what makes him so special. The Suns star scored a career-high seven three-pointers and even hit a dagger shot with just 47 seconds to go to give his team a six-point lead. Immediately after scoring the three-point shot, Oubre began to troll the Blazers crowd as he blew three kisses in their direction.

The Suns eventually won the game and improved their record to 13-20. With the loss, the Blazers are now 14-20 and need to figure out a way to get out of their slump. Both teams are outside of the playoff picture and with a new year on the horizon, they both have an opportunity to break free and make a splash in the Western Conference.

Needless to say, the second half of the season is about to be interesting.