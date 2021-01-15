Kelly Oubre has struggled with the Golden State Warriors this season although, in his personal life, he is dealing with something a lot more pressing. In a new report from TMZ, Oubre is currently in the midst of suing his ex-girlfriend Makena LeDuff, for allegedly trying to extort him out of $3 million.

"Makena demanded that Kelly her pay her nearly $3 million or she would make public her false, scurrilous, and extortionate allegations by the end of the week," the lawsuit said. This extortion plot reportedly took place just a few days ago on January 11th, which ultimately led to Oubre filing a lawsuit incredibly fast, as a way to shut down LeDuff's alleged plans.

For those who may remember, Oubre has had other run-ins with LeDuff in the past. For instance, back in 2019, after the two broke up, LeDuff allegedly stole Oubre's dogs and she has yet to give them back. Oubre filed a lawsuit at the time but nothing ever came of it. Now, Oubre is seeking to get the dogs back, once again, while also demanding punitive damages for all of the alleged harm LeDuff has caused over these last two years.

Oubre also claims LeDuff damaged his home at the time of their breakup, and he is hoping for the judge to rule in his favor so he can get some of the money back, all while reclaiming his beloved dogs.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]