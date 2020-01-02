Rumours that Ozzy Osbourne has entered his final days began circulating on Wednesday when an article published by Radar Online claimed that the Black Sabbath singer was in "bedridden in agonizing pain and losing his marbles." Sabbath themselves, as well as Ozzy's daughter, Kelly, have come forward to clear the air.

Black Sabbath addressed the rumours by commenting on a Facebook that shared the article with a very straight forward answer, informing concerned fans that the story is "so very fake." Kelly elaborated a little more when she posted a story on her Instagram to shut down the untrue claims, writing, "Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his 'death bed' sometimes the media makes me sick!!! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F*CK on this is utter bullshit.” By "rough year," Kelly is of course referring to Ozzy's major health scares in 2019, which caused him to cancel multiple concerts. In February, he developed pneumonia from a severe flu, and in April, he had to have surgery after some metal rods implanted in his body due to a motorcycle accident in 2003 became aggravated from a fall he took in the middle of the night. The impact from these incidents took a toll on Ozzy, but he is certainly not looking into the light just yet.

Ozzy himself approached the issue with some well-needed humour, posting a photo on his Instagram of himself appearing to be mid-scream during a photo shoot, with the caption, "Read any good news lately?" He posted the same photo and caption on his story, with a Spotify link to his song "Alive" from his 2001 album, Down To Earth. Well played, Ozzy. Despite having to cancel his 2019 shows, Ozzy has announced some new tour dates this year, proving that he's far, far away from landing on his death bed.