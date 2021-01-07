Kelly Clarkson Surprises With Drake "Hold On, We're Going Home" Cover

While rap might seem like a genre that is out of Kelly Clarkson’s wheelhouse, the singer has managed to effortlessly blend her iconic voice with the rapper’s 2013 track. Her cover occurred on Thursday morning’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she has a segment called “Kellyoke”. During this segment, Clarkson covers songs of various genres and time periods alongside her band.

“Hold On, We’re Going Home” comes off of Nothing Was The Same, the third studio album by Drake. The album was released in September 2013 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts for one week on October 12th. In 2018, the album was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA. Many people consider Nothing Was The Same to be the quintessential drake album, featuring iconic songs like “Started from the Bottom” and “Worst Behavior.”



John Phillips/Getty Images John Phillips/Getty Images

As Drake explained to MTV News, “It’s not a rap record. It’s not “Versace,” it’s not “Started from the Bottom.” In approaching this album I was like man, it would be great if we had a record that was played at weddings in 10 years or that people that are away from their families in the army could listen to. Something that just [has] timeless writing, timeless melody.”

Clarkson takes a much more vocal and ethereal approach to the track, making it even more smooth and sensual than it already was. The virtual audience went wild when Clarkson finished the cover, signaling that this cover will certainly have some replay value in the future.