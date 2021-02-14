Ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14th, Kelly Clarkson revealed her perfect date with herself during a discussion with actress Sarah Chalke and comedian Kym Whitley on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson recently filed for divorce from her husband of seven-years, Brandon Blackstock.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Clarkson prefaced the segment by saying that, "We all know that we don't need someone by our sides to live our best lives."

Afterward, a female fan asked, "What do you do to date yourself?"

"This is going to be real boring," she began. "I love literally having a glass of wine. I put the fireplace on in my bedroom ... and read a book or I watch some Netflix."

She continued, "Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that."

Clarkson and Blackstock married in October 2013, and Blackstock has acted as Clarkson's manager in the time since. The couple shares two children together.

"What's something that you pretended to be cool with that you weren't cool with while in a relationship?" another fan asked Clarkson.

She replied, "I dated this guy, and I think because I'm a singer-songwriter ... if you date (people who are music artists), they feel like, 'I'm gonna write her a song' -- don't."

Check out the segment below.

[Via]